Golfers, representatives from local businesses, and community supporters gathered at the Alexandria Golf Club for the highly anticipated H Venter Plant Hire 8th Annual Golf Day on November 7.
Combining friendly competition with generous community spirit, the event proved to be a massive success, raising R25,000, with all proceeds going towards supporting ACVV Huis Diaz.
From the first tee-off to the final prize-giving, the course was alive with energy.
Players were welcomed with custom tournament goodie bags and enjoyed a full day of golf, complete with on-course activations, sponsor stalls, and fun challenges — including a creative excavator-themed "Guess the Balls" competition inside the clubhouse.
Following the round, the excitement continued with a lively auction that saw all auction items completely sold out, further boosting the funds raised for ACVV Huis Diaz.
Competition on the greens was fierce, with several standout performances taking home top honours:
1st place: Mike Makoena & Ayanda Feni
2nd place: Christo Bosman & Binky Du Preez
3rd place: Ruben Scholtz & Dean Logan
4th place: Jan Smit & Thinus Smit
Novelty & special winners:
Longest Drive (Hole #1): Nicolaas Ferreira
Closest to the Pin (Hole #8): Leon Potgieter
Longest Walk Winners: Marnus Bakkes & Luther Bosch
The seamless execution of the entire day was made possible by the dedicated Team H Venter Plant Hire, led by event planners Jo-Mari Prinsloo and Anri Bosman, whose hard work ensured an unforgettable experience for every attendee.
A special word of thanks goes to Cannon Plant and Tool Hire, who stepped up as the biggest prize sponsor for the players.
The organisers also extend their heartfelt gratitude to all the hole, activation, and event sponsors whose contributions made the day possible: Alex Tyres; CWBP (CW Building Projects); Kenton Outdoor & Power Products; Schotia Safaris Private Game Reserve; Multi Security Services; Need It; Quest Africa; SAC Commercial Parts; Consult by Momentum (Gonubie); Neptune Engineering; Overberg Agri (Alexandria); Settlers City Toyota (Grahamstown/Makhanda); Kaba Beef & Game; Pro Tractor Sales, Service & Spares; ELB Equipment; The Lunchbox; The Plant Finder; Absa; and Midas.
Beyond the trophies and great golf, the true victory of the annual golf day lies in its lasting impact on the local community.
The R25,000 donation will provide vital support to ACVV Huis Diaz, assisting them in their ongoing care and welfare services in Alexandria.
H Venter Plant Hire thanks every golfer, sponsor, and spectator who played a part in making this year’s event one to remember — and looks forward to welcoming everyone back next year.