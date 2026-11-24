The Alexandria Golf Club buzzed with excitement on 7 November as community members, golfers, and business representatives gathered for the H Venter Plant Hire 8th Annual Golf Day. Beyond the spirited competition on the greens, the day achieved an incredible milestone by raising R25,000 for ACVV Huis Diaz.

From lively on-course activations and novelty challenges to a sold-out post-round charity auction, generous local sponsors and participants came together to make a lasting positive difference in the Eastern Cape community.