PORT ALFRED BOWLING AND CROQUET CLUB Following a busy two weeks of bowls, this past week has been quiet and welcomed. Many thanks to all those club members who got themselves heavily involved in not only the Oktoberfest but also the Eastern Areas Masters held at this club.

However, barefoot bowls was again well supported this past Sunday, followed by a bring and braai and enjoyed by all.

Around the corner will be the staging of the Buco Trips to be played at the Kowie Bowling Club on November 28 and 29.

Two men’s and one ladies sides and have been selected with Hein Strombeck and Trevor Frost skipping of the men’s teams and Louise Vincent the ladies’ skip.

Then in December, the Harry Owsley Classic gets held at this club and so far has been well supported by many clubs.

This club’s annual prize giving is set to be held on Tuesday, November 24 with club members reminded that club colours must be worn.

Also, the annual Christmas lunch is to be held on December 13 at the club. Please attend and enjoy.

KOWIE BOWLING CLUB With most of our members still licking their wounds after the Bokke were whipped by the French on Friday night, the week didn’t quite end as planned. The Saturday morning showers also kept us off the greens, however, here is what happened during the week.

Tuesday afternoons tabs was played in overcast weather where the top team for the day was the all lady team of “Squeaky” Spring, Joanne van Rensburg, Edie van Rensburg and “Smokey” Fleming. Well done you girls!

The weekly Novice/Golden Oldies morning session has officially been given a new name: Novice/Newbies Practice Session. With the Golden Oldies seemingly having hung up their bowls for these morning get-togethers, it was time for a name change!. Meanwhile, there was once again a titanic tussle between Derek Braans and Pulani Potgieter’s teams for the morning’s bragging rights. After some spirited competition and plenty of good bowls, it was Pulani’s team who emerged victorious.

Thursday’s tabs competition took place under cool, overcast skies, where Mike Ryan, together with his formidable teammates Rodney Gradwell and Ossie Halbrecht, took no prisoners, delivering a commanding performance to outplay the opposition and walk away with the afternoon’s bragging rights as the champions.

Pick’nPay/Kowie Night Bowls League: The sixth round of the Night League produced a few surprises, with the leaderboard once again changing hands. Following some closely contested matches, Kowie Archery’s team of Chene Vosloo, Hayden Vosloo, John Tweedie and Julius Horak stole the show, claiming the Top Team Of The Night award, with a full house and an impressive shot profit of +22. Here are the results for the evening.

Red Section: The race for the top honours remains tight, with the Strandlopers holding on to first place, just three points ahead of Courtyard Tutus. Leach Pharmacy occupy third spot, followed by the PAHS team in fourth. These four teams will battle it out for overall first and second place, based on their accumulated points over the six rounds. Unfortunately GuestRevu from the Red Section will be competing in the Blue Section next season after finishing at the bottom of the log this year.

Blue Section: Congratulations to NextStep, who claimed top spot in the Blue Section and earned promotion to the Red Section. Tractor World occupy second place, while Kowie Archery surged into third spot following their emphatic sixth-round performance, edging out Let’s Go River Cruises, who settle for fourth on shot profit. The remaining teams will compete in a once-off, strength-versus-strength format to determine the Plate Champions.