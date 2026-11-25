Bathurst based Maliboxing Academy’s top boxer Thandolwethu ‘Snatcher’ Njovane is hard at training preparing for his next big fight.

The hard hitting skillful Njovane will represent South Africa in the upcoming Region 5 Youth Games that will be held in Maputo, Mozambique on the December. 4 He earned this right to represent the country earlier this year after defeating the 2024/25 54kg national champion Kolunga Ndleleni in the national championships held in Cape Town in July.

Njovane has enjoyed a brilliant run this year despite controversially losing his last fight in front of his home crowd two weeks ago - which he referred to as a minor setback. He will be up against the best in his division, and he spoke to Talk of the Town about his readiness ahead of this big fight.

“I am working hard at training, and I think I am in the best shape of my life and I don’t see anyone standing in front of my goals in that tournament in Maputo next month. I will use different strategies: I cannot give away more than that, but all I can say is that I will be ready for the fight."

Njovane is one of the three boxers from Eastern Cape who will be representing the country with the talented Mqondeni from Somerset East and Lukho Gijana of Buffalo City who recently returned from Russia.

Njovane’s coach and manager Malibongwe “Ntonenzima” Tokwe believes that his boxer will make his mark in Maputo.

“We have done everything we possibly could to make sure that he is ready for his big fight, and I think the experience he gained in his big fights this year will work in his favour.

“Snatcher has fought the best in his division from the region, province and nationally as he is the current national champion. Now is the right time to test his skills against boxers from Mozambique, Ghana, Kenya and other countries and he has the ability to do well."