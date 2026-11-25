Cash prizes, commemorative gifts, and safety plans set for 27 November start
Inaugural Port Alfred 5km Series to launch Kowie High Performance Centre
Nemato Athletics Academy drives youth empowerment through community race at The Dock
SSarah Cohen
1 min read
Port Alfred runners are gearing up for the inaugural Port Alfred 5km Series, taking place at The Dock on Friday, 27 November. More than just a local road race, the community gathering will mark the official launch of the Kowie High Performance Centre, establishing a focused platform to develop promising athletic talent across the greater Ndlambe area.
Organised by the Nemato Athletics Academy and steered by Race Director Lithemba Iviwe Jekana, the afternoon event aims to raise essential funding for regional sports development while inviting local non-profit organisations and residents to join forces for community upliftment.
SummaryOpen the quick read
The inaugural Port Alfred 5km Series will be held on Friday, 27 November, at The Dock to launch the Kowie High Performance Centre.
Organised by Nemato Athletics Academy, the event raises development funds for aspiring athletes in Port Alfred and the broader Ndlambe region.
Registration starts at 15:30 with the race commencing at 17:30, costing R50 for adults and R30 for juniors.
Participants can compete for top-five prize money, lucky draws, and commemorative glasses for the first 100 finishers.
Comprehensive safety measures will be in place, supported by local marshals, medical services, NSRI, and traffic management.
AIMING HIGH: Xabiso Mazantsi, Mandiluve Nqolowa, Sibabalo Swaartz and Lithemba Jekana (Coach will be participating amongst other athletes. Picture: SUPPLIED
Port Alfred runners will have an opportunity to put their best foot forward for a worthy cause when the inaugural Port Alfred 5km Series takes place at The Dock on Friday, 27 November.
More than just a race, the event will mark the official launch of the Kowie High Performance Centre, an initiative aimed at nurturing athletic talent, strengthening community involvement and creating opportunities for aspiring athletes throughout Port Alfred and the greater Ndlambe area.
Organised by Nemato Athletics Academy under the leadership of Race Director Lithemba Iviwe Jekana, the event aims to raise much-needed funds to support the development of local sporting talent and invest in the future of athletics in the region.
The organisers are also extending an invitation to non-profit organisations and other community groups interested in collaborating with the Centre to attend and become part of the initiative.
Registration will open at 15:30, with runners taking to the starting line at 17:30. Entry fees are R50 for adults and R30 for juniors, while additional donations towards the initiative will be welcomed.
There will be plenty of incentives for participants, including prize money for the top five finishers, commemorative glasses for the first 100 runners to cross the finish line and lucky draws.
Supported by Ndlambe Municipality, Heritage Mall Port Alfred and The Dock, the event promises an afternoon of community spirit and sporting enthusiasm.
Safety arrangements will include race marshals, medical support, NSRI involvement and traffic management to ensure participants can enjoy the event safely.