Port Alfred runners are gearing up for the inaugural Port Alfred 5km Series, taking place at The Dock on Friday, 27 November. More than just a local road race, the community gathering will mark the official launch of the Kowie High Performance Centre, establishing a focused platform to develop promising athletic talent across the greater Ndlambe area.

Organised by the Nemato Athletics Academy and steered by Race Director Lithemba Iviwe Jekana, the afternoon event aims to raise essential funding for regional sports development while inviting local non-profit organisations and residents to join forces for community upliftment.