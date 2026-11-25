Marselle netball prodigy Linamandla Bhili has made waves on the national stage after an impressive series of performances for the South African men's U23 team in Gauteng. Having earned the Best U23 Defender award, the rising star has now secured international opportunities, including an upcoming tour to Ghana.

Despite his rapid rise from the Sarah Baartman district to national acclaim, Bhili faces the everyday hurdles of being a student athlete from a humble background. As he prepares to represent South Africa overseas, he is calling on the local business community to help fund essential equipment, gear, and nutritional support.