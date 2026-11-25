Local mentor Vuyisani Tsitsi backs rising talent as he prepares to represent South Africa abroad
Marselle netball star Linamandla Bhili shines on national stage as top U23 defender
The Eastern Cape player scoops top defensive award and earns a place on upcoming overseas tours
CChris Totobela
3 min read
Marselle netball prodigy Linamandla Bhili has made waves on the national stage after an impressive series of performances for the South African men's U23 team in Gauteng. Having earned the Best U23 Defender award, the rising star has now secured international opportunities, including an upcoming tour to Ghana.
Despite his rapid rise from the Sarah Baartman district to national acclaim, Bhili faces the everyday hurdles of being a student athlete from a humble background. As he prepares to represent South Africa overseas, he is calling on the local business community to help fund essential equipment, gear, and nutritional support.
SummaryOpen the quick read
Marselle netball talent Linamandla Bhili shone for the national men's U23 side during the SA Super Power week in Gauteng.
Bhili was named the Best U23 Defender after facing teams from Namibia, Eswatini, the SANDF, and the SAPS.
His stellar display secured him a spot for an international tour to Ghana in February, with potential selection for Australia.
Bhili has appealed to local businesses and sponsors for assistance with training gear, shoes, balls, and proper nutrition.
Ndlambe Ward 3 councillor Vuyisani Tsitsi praised Bhili's dedication and noted that his success is only the beginning.
RECOGNITION: Linamandla Bhili accepting an award from Netball SA’s Lana Kriger, Director of NSA selections.
Marselle netball star Linamandla Bhili recently returned from his trip to Gauteng, where he played for the national men’s U23 team.
This comes after he was spotted while playing for the Sarah Baartman district in the Spar national tournament held at Nelson Mandela Metro University. He was then afforded an opportunity to showcase his talent at a bigger stage in the SA Super Power week hosted by Netball South Africa in Gauteng.
Bhili featured in all the games against Namibia, Eswatini, South African Defence Force and South African Police Service and also played in a training game against the Spar Proteas women’s team.
Bhili played his best netball yet and his efforts did not go unnoticed: he scooped the award for the Best U23 defender in 2026.
Bhili was the darling of the crowd, who kept shouting his name throughout these games. His efforts earned him a spot in the team that will be travelling to Ghana in February next year and could alksoi see him included in the team that will be travelling to Australia some time next year.
Speaking to Talk of the Town about his recent trip, Bhili said, “It was tough playing against the best players in the country and from other neighbouring countries but I have gained valuable experience that will carry me through my netball career.
IN ACTION: Marselle's rising netball star Linamandla Bhili in action in Gqeberha for the national U23 team. Picture: SUPPLIED
“I’m happy with the award I have received there and it is a result of the work I do at training with my coaches.”
Bhili promised not to rest on his laurels, however.
“I have to work very hard and prepare for the Ghana trip next year where I hope to win one or two awards again and make the people of Ndlambe proud,” he said.
Bhili also appealed to the business community to lend a hand in his netball journey and help him realise his dreams.
“I still need a lot of things that will help make things easier for me at training and when I go to the games: training attire and equipment - shoes, balls. I also need to follow the correct diet and as a student who comes from a humble background it will be difficult for me to afford all of these,” Bhili said.
Vuyisani Tsitsi played an important role in Bhili’s development as a player.
“I am very proud of him,” said Tsitsi, who has just been elected as the Ward 3 councillor for Ndlambe Municipality. “He has done well for himself: his dedication, focus, confidence and willingness to listen and learn is what got him where he is today.”
Tsitsi said he had followed Bhili’s performance in all his games and believed there was still more to come from him.
“This is just the tip of the iceberg,” Tsitsi said.
“I am emotional when I think of what this boy has achieved - especially when I think of how far I have come with him – and I know he will continue to make us proud."
Bhili is a true insipiration for young portsmen and sportswomen and he deserves every bit of support he can get from Ndlambe’s people.