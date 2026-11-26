Braving fierce 50km/h winds, eight rugby sides converged on the Station Hill sports grounds on Saturday for the action-packed Kowie Community 10s tournament. With progression strictly decided by total tries scored rather than conventional match points, players delivered a dynamic, running-focused spectacle for the local supporters.
Organised by Kowie United, the competition brought together combined squads from across Port Alfred and visiting sides from Alexandria and Makhanda, culminating in a dramatic finish where the Stallions clinched top honours.
SummaryOpen the quick read
Eight teams competed at Station Hill sports grounds in the Kowie Community 10s, battling through gale-force winds of 50km/h.
Progression to the final stages was determined entirely by total tries scored, encouraging an open and fast-paced style of running rugby.
The Stallions and Rebels tied with 11 tries each, prompting a sudden-death playoff won by the Stallions.
In the final, the Stallions edged out Makhanda's Ghost Town Lions by two tries to one to claim the R3500 grand prize.
Organiser Norman Denston funded the prizes directly through Kowie United and praised the match officials for managing a high-pressure day.
POWER MOVE: Sihle Mendile assisted by Kelvano King (right) and Garth Oosthuizen (left) pushes through after a tackle from Dylan Graaf at the Kowie Community 10s rugby day at Station Hill sports ground on Saturday November 21. Picture: SARAH COHEN
With tries scored the sole arbiter of who would progress through the day’s play to the finals, the eight teams in the Kowie Community 10s brought their running legs, along with their hopes to Station Hill sports grounds on Saturday. Even winds of around 50km/h couldn’t slow down the players as they ground it out for the day’s spoils, and the support of a mostly happy crowd.
“It was a successful day,” said coach of organisers Kowie United, Norman Denston. “Although not without some hiccups.”
The first was that some of the teams withdrew ahead of the day,
“It’s meant to be just a Port Alfred tournament, with various areas making up teams to take part,” Denston said. “But the Kowie community is very small, so we opened it up to out of town teams.
“Alexandria and Grahamstown came in their numbers and we’re very grateful for that.”
The following areas fielded teams:
Station Hill – Kwaggas; Plotte and Die Laan, from New Houses, combined to form the Spartans; Station Hill North (the SPCA side) – Rebels; Nemato – Tigers; Makhanda – Ghost Town Lions; Alexandria, Klipfontein and Port Alfred combined for the Stallions.
“We informed the teams when they entered two weeks ago that progression to the finals would be based on who scored the most tries,” Denston said.
“Unfortunately not all the spectators understood that, so there was some unhappiness at one stage.”
Kwaggas scored five tries, Tigers 6 and Spartans 7.
TEAM OF THE DAY: Winning netball team Rebels, from Port Alfred. Their final score against Spartans was 9-4. Kwaggas were third and Tigers fourth Picture: SARAH COHEN
In the end Ghost Town Lions were clear through to the final with a total of 13 tries throughout the day’s matches.
Stallions and Rebels each notched up 11 tries, so they had to go to sudden death.
It was Stallions who made it through to the final, in which they beat Ghost Town Lions 2-1 in a try count.
“This system keeps everyone in the game to the end,” Denston explained. “It’s also more exciting to watch because there’s less kicking and more running.”
Stallions walked away with R3500 in prize money – which would have offset their transport costs from the western borders of Ndlambe. Runner-up prize money for Makhanda’s Ghost Town Lions was R1500.
“The money came from our club,” said Denston. “Unfortunately this year we had no sponsors – but we hope the change that next year.
Denston thanked the referees for their professionalism under pressure.
“I am very grateful to them for helping make the day a success.”