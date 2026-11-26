Braving fierce 50km/h winds, eight rugby sides converged on the Station Hill sports grounds on Saturday for the action-packed Kowie Community 10s tournament. With progression strictly decided by total tries scored rather than conventional match points, players delivered a dynamic, running-focused spectacle for the local supporters.

Organised by Kowie United, the competition brought together combined squads from across Port Alfred and visiting sides from Alexandria and Makhanda, culminating in a dramatic finish where the Stallions clinched top honours.