If you’re lucky enough to catch Brian Sparg at the Port Alfred Classic Motor Show, sponsored by H-Mart, at the Port Alfred Country Club on Saturday 5 December, see if you can get him talking about his collection of classics - you won’t regret it!

Talk of the Town was lucky enough to tour Sparg’s self-proclaimed “man cave”, where he fixes and maintains his cars. First, in case you hadn’t realised it by now, Sparg is a DKW maven. It started with the car his dad gave him to get to and from varsity – “on condition you fix and maintain it yourself”. Now he owns several of these classics.

But back to the cave, where you’re in 1960s territory – and where Sparg generously shares the technical specs and detailed histories of the cars in his collection.

Last week we showed you the cave’s jewel – a red 1962 DKW – “probably the most attractive DKW ever made” according to Sparg.

This week, we’re looking at the 1960 Auto Union 1000 Universal.

It has carriage doors - what car buffs refer to as the “suicide door” because its hinges are at the back of the door rather than the front. Here’s how the name came about: seatbelts were only made compulsory in Germany, where DKWs were made, in 1976 (South Africa in 1977). If a back-hinged door opened by mistake while the car was moving, the wind resistance would force it wide open and if you leaned out to close it there was a good chance you would end up on the road, in the traffic.

The Auto Union Universal is a station wagon with three doors: one at the back, and one on each side. They exported this model to South Africa because here, it was still legal to sell cars with carriage (back-hinged) doors. It has an extensive loading area. The Auto Union 1000 is powered by a 981cc inline-three, two-stroke engine.