Ahead of the Port Alfred Classic Motor Show, local enthusiast Brian Sparg offers a rare glimpse into his workshop of vintage gems. Among the collection of classic DKWs is a standout 1960 Auto Union 1000 Universal station wagon, complete with historic 'suicide doors'.
Visitors can look forward to seeing around 100 vintage and classic cars at the Port Alfred Country Club, celebrating a rich automotive legacy that laid the groundwork for today's Audi brand.
SummaryOpen the quick read
- Brian Sparg will showcase his vintage vehicle collection at the Port Alfred Classic Motor Show at the Port Alfred Country Club on Saturday 5 December.
- A featured gem in his workshop is the 1960 Auto Union 1000 Universal, an estate car boasting a two-stroke engine and rear-hinged carriage doors.
- Such carriage doors earned the nickname 'suicide doors' because wind resistance could tear them open at speed prior to compulsory seatbelt laws.
- Auto Union AG, established in 1932 by combining Horch, DKW, Audi, and Wanderer, forms the heritage behind modern Audi's four interlocking rings.
- The upcoming show will feature around 100 classic vehicles alongside local dealership displays for motoring fans.
If you’re lucky enough to catch Brian Sparg at the Port Alfred Classic Motor Show, sponsored by H-Mart, at the Port Alfred Country Club on Saturday 5 December, see if you can get him talking about his collection of classics - you won’t regret it!
Talk of the Town was lucky enough to tour Sparg’s self-proclaimed “man cave”, where he fixes and maintains his cars. First, in case you hadn’t realised it by now, Sparg is a DKW maven. It started with the car his dad gave him to get to and from varsity – “on condition you fix and maintain it yourself”. Now he owns several of these classics.
But back to the cave, where you’re in 1960s territory – and where Sparg generously shares the technical specs and detailed histories of the cars in his collection.
Last week we showed you the cave’s jewel – a red 1962 DKW – “probably the most attractive DKW ever made” according to Sparg.
This week, we’re looking at the 1960 Auto Union 1000 Universal.
It has carriage doors - what car buffs refer to as the “suicide door” because its hinges are at the back of the door rather than the front. Here’s how the name came about: seatbelts were only made compulsory in Germany, where DKWs were made, in 1976 (South Africa in 1977). If a back-hinged door opened by mistake while the car was moving, the wind resistance would force it wide open and if you leaned out to close it there was a good chance you would end up on the road, in the traffic.
The Auto Union Universal is a station wagon with three doors: one at the back, and one on each side. They exported this model to South Africa because here, it was still legal to sell cars with carriage (back-hinged) doors. It has an extensive loading area. The Auto Union 1000 is powered by a 981cc inline-three, two-stroke engine.
Auto Union AG, formed in 1932 is the precursor of modern Audis. The four interlocking rings on today's Audi logo represent the four companies that merged to form it: Horch, DKW, Audi, and Wanderer.
Here’s a fun fact for word nerds: Engineer August Horch founded Horch in 1899, building high-end luxury vehicles. He was forced out of his own company in 1909 and started a new car-manufacturing company, Audi. His German name means “listen!” and the name Audi is derived from the Latin, “audite”.
DKW was the abbreviation of Dampf-Kraft Wagen (steam-driven vehicle). That company produced more affordable front-wheel-drive two-stroke cars.
Wanderer made bicycles, motorbikes and passenger cars.
After the second world war, Auto Union was re-established in West Germany. Volkswagen took it over in the mid-1960s. They dropped the DKW name and revived the Audi badge.
The Port Alfred Classic Motor Show, sponsored by H-Mart, will take place at the Port Alfred Country Club on Saturday 5 December. With around 100 vintage and classic beauties on show, along with car dealership displays, it will be a petrolhead’s dream.