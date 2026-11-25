In the news
Browse the people and organisations appearing in our latest reporting.
Kenton-on-Sea police have requested seven days to provide feedback to outraged community members investigating the fatal stabbing of a 20-year-old woman in Ekuphumleni.
Frontier Fire Assist volunteers from Makhanda and Port Alfred gathered for an intensive training session and intake day, running practical drills to sharpen their emergency response and firefighting skills.
Ndlambe junior athletes shone at the Eastern Province Athletics Sub-Youth Championships in Port Elizabeth, earning top podium spots and national championship qualifications.
Stenden South Africa students partnered with local emergency responders during a realistic boat collision simulation at the Kowie River mouth, gaining hands-on disaster management experience under challenging weather conditions.
Sisters Liz Scott and Marie Wolfaardt have knitted 100 Care Dolls to provide warmth and comfort to vulnerable children experiencing trauma and crisis in Port Alfred.